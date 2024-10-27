Oilers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 27

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Red Wings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (3-4-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-4)

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-162) Red Wings (+134) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (50.3%)

Oilers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +146 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -176.

Oilers vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Red Wings on October 27 is 6.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Oilers vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -162 favorite on the road.

