menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

On Thursday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Predators Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (8-7-1) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Oilers (-182)Predators (+150)-

Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (67.1%)

Oilers vs Predators Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Oilers vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers vs Predators November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Oilers vs Predators Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Predators moneyline has Edmonton as a -182 favorite, while Nashville is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup