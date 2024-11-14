Oilers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14
On Thursday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Nashville Predators.
Oilers vs Predators Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (8-7-1) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (67.1%)
Oilers vs Predators Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Oilers vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers vs Predators November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Oilers vs Predators Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Predators moneyline has Edmonton as a -182 favorite, while Nashville is a +150 underdog on the road.