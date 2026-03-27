Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (36-28-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-27-4)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-142) Ducks (+118) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (64.4%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-196 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +158.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

Oilers versus Ducks, on March 28, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -154 and the under +126.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

The Oilers vs Ducks moneyline has Edmonton as a -142 favorite, while Anaheim is a +118 underdog on the road.

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