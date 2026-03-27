NHL
Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (36-28-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-27-4)
- Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-142)
|Ducks (+118)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (64.4%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-196 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +158.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- Oilers versus Ducks, on March 28, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -154 and the under +126.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Ducks moneyline has Edmonton as a -142 favorite, while Anaheim is a +118 underdog on the road.