NHL

Oilers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (37-23-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (35-25-6)
  • Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-134)Devils (+112)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (60.2%)

Oilers vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -220.

Oilers vs Devils Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Devils, on March 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Oilers vs Devils Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Oilers, New Jersey is the underdog at +112, and Edmonton is -134 playing on the road.

