Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

In NHL action on Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (40-30-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (25-48-8)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-345) Canucks (+270) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (76.5%)

Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -130 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being +106.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on April 16, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline

The Oilers vs Canucks moneyline has Edmonton as a -345 favorite, while Vancouver is a +270 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!