NHL
Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
In NHL action on Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Canucks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (40-30-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (25-48-8)
- Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-345)
|Canucks (+270)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (76.5%)
Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -130 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being +106.
Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on April 16, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.
Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Canucks moneyline has Edmonton as a -345 favorite, while Vancouver is a +270 underdog on the road.