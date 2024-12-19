Oilers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Bruins Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (18-11-2) vs. Boston Bruins (17-13-3)

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-188) Bruins (+155) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (63.5%)

Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Oilers are +134 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -164.

Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under

The Oilers-Bruins matchup on December 19 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline

The Oilers vs Bruins moneyline has Edmonton as a -188 favorite, while Boston is a +155 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!