Oilers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Data Skrive
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Bruins Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (18-11-2) vs. Boston Bruins (17-13-3)
  • Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-188)Bruins (+155)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (63.5%)

Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Oilers are +134 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -164.

Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The Oilers-Bruins matchup on December 19 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Bruins moneyline has Edmonton as a -188 favorite, while Boston is a +155 underdog on the road.

