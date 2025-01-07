NHL
Oilers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Boston Bruins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Bruins Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (24-12-3) vs. Boston Bruins (20-17-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-144)
|Bruins (+120)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (57.9%)
Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Oilers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -220.
Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Bruins matchup on January 7 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.