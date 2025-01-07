Oilers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Boston Bruins.

Oilers vs Bruins Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (24-12-3) vs. Boston Bruins (20-17-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-144) Bruins (+120) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (57.9%)

Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Oilers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -220.

Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Bruins matchup on January 7 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.

