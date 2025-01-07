FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Boston Bruins.

Oilers vs Bruins Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (24-12-3) vs. Boston Bruins (20-17-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-144)Bruins (+120)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (57.9%)

Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Oilers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -220.

Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers versus Bruins matchup on January 7 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.

