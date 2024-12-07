NHL
Oilers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers play the St. Louis Blues.
Oilers vs Blues Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (14-10-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-12-2)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-275)
|Blues (+220)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.8%)
Oilers vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -114 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -106.
Oilers vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Blues matchup on December 7 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Blues Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +220 underdog on the road.