Ohio State vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 16

The Ohio State Buckeyes (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten) will host the Michigan Wolverines (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) after winning three home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Sunday, February 16, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Value City Arena

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Sunday's Ohio State-Michigan spread (Ohio State -2.5) or over/under (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ohio State vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ohio State has put together a 15-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan is 10-13-0 ATS this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Michigan is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 9-5 ATS record Ohio State puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in eight opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Wolverines have been better at home (5-6-0) than away (3-4-0).

Ohio State has beaten the spread seven times in 14 conference games.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Michigan is 3-9-0 this year.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ohio State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those games.

This year, the Buckeyes have won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan has been the underdog on the moneyline three total times this season. Michigan has finished 2-1 in those games.

The Wolverines have gone 2-1 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (66.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ohio State has a 56.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Ohio State is outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +207 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.8 points per game (51st in college basketball) and allows 71.6 per contest (183rd in college basketball).

Bruce Thornton leads Ohio State, averaging 17.4 points per game (97th in the nation).

Michigan has a +262 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. It is putting up 81.4 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and is giving up 70.5 per contest to rank 141st in college basketball.

Michigan's leading scorer, Vladislav Goldin, ranks 214th in college basketball, averaging 15.5 points per game.

The Buckeyes win the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. They are collecting 31.6 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.1 per contest.

Devin Royal averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 142nd in college basketball) to lead the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. They are grabbing 34.9 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5.

Danny Wolf averages 10.0 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) to lead the Wolverines.

Ohio State ranks 44th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 146th in college basketball defensively with 91.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wolverines score 100.8 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball), while allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!