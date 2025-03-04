Oakland vs Green Bay Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 6 seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-17, 11-9 Horizon League) head into the Horizon League tournament against the No. 11 seed Green Bay Phoenix (4-27, 2-18 Horizon League) on Tuesday at Athletics Center O'rena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Arena: Athletics Center O'rena

Oakland vs. Green Bay Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oakland win (84%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Tuesday's Oakland-Green Bay spread (Oakland -11.5) or total (146.5 points).

Oakland vs. Green Bay: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oakland has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Green Bay is 14-16-0 ATS this season.

Oakland hasn't covered the spread as an 11.5-point favorite or more this season, while Green Bay covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more 61.5% of the time.

The Golden Grizzlies sport a better record against the spread in home games (5-6-0) than they do in road games (6-9-0).

This year, the Phoenix are 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). Away, they are 9-8-0 ATS (.529).

Oakland has eight wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Green Bay's Horizon League record against the spread is 9-11-0.

Oakland vs. Green Bay: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oakland has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those contests.

The Golden Grizzlies have been listed as a favorite of -781 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Green Bay has won two of the 24 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (8.3%).

The Phoenix have played 13 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +530 or longer, and fell in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oakland has a 88.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Head-to-Head Comparison

Oakland has a -63 scoring differential, falling short by two points per game. It is putting up 69.6 points per game to rank 290th in college basketball and is giving up 71.6 per contest to rank 171st in college basketball.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. paces Oakland, scoring 14.2 points per game (356th in college basketball).

Green Bay is being outscored by 10 points per game, with a -309 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.8 points per game (286th in college basketball), and allows 79.8 per outing (346th in college basketball).

Green Bay's leading scorer, Marcus Hall, ranks 373rd in college basketball, scoring 14 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies win the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. They record 32.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 164th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.5 per contest.

Mukeba leads the Golden Grizzlies with 7.6 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball play).

The Phoenix grab 26.9 rebounds per game (356th in college basketball) while conceding 34.3 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 7.4 boards per game.

Jeremiah Johnson averages 4.4 rebounds per game (834th in college basketball) to lead the Phoenix.

Oakland ranks 281st in college basketball by averaging 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 219th in college basketball, allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Phoenix average 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (271st in college basketball), and concede 105.6 points per 100 possessions (360th in college basketball).

