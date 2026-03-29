Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Golden State Warriors (36-38) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (47-28) at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 29, 2026 as 11-point underdogs. The Nuggets have won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11 238.5 -621 +460

Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (68.3%)

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 40-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 31-42-1 this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 47 times out of 74 chances this season.

Warriors games this year have hit the over on 44 of 74 set point totals (59.5%).

Against the spread, Denver has fared worse when playing at home, covering 17 times in 36 home games, and 23 times in 39 road games.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (52.8%) than road tilts (71.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.389, 14-21-1 record) than on the road (.447, 17-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have finished over 23 of 36 times at home (63.9%), and 21 of 38 away (55.3%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the field (ninth in league) and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jamal Murray averages 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Peyton Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2 assists.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.8 boards.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Brandin Podziemski gets the Warriors 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Warriors receive 8.5 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 8.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Gui Santos.

Quinten Post averages 7.8 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Warriors are getting 7.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Gary Payton II.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.