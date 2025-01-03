Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW

Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Nikola Jokic (third, 30.7 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (19-13) host Victor Wembanyama (eighth, 25.6 PPG) and the San Antonio Spurs (17-16) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW. The Nuggets are 7.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 233.5 -310 +250

Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (78.9%)

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 14-17-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs are 18-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 22 times out of 33 chances.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 51.5% of the time (17 out of 33 games with a set point total).

Denver sports a better record against the spread at home (7-8-0) than it does in road games (7-9-1).

In home games, the Nuggets exceed the total 66.7% of the time (10 of 15 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 70.6% of games (12 of 17).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (10-9-0). On the road, it is .571 (8-6-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (nine times out of 19) than on the road (eight of 14) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 30.7 points, 9.7 assists and 13 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 6.5 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray averages 19.8 points, 4.1 boards and 6.2 assists.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.5 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points, 10 boards and 3.9 assists for the Spurs.

The Spurs receive 9.4 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 4.3 boards and 8.3 assists.

The Spurs are getting 12.1 points, 4.7 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 12.1 points, 5.1 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Stephon Castle averages 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is draining 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 26.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

