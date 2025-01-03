Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3
Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW
Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Nikola Jokic (third, 30.7 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (19-13) host Victor Wembanyama (eighth, 25.6 PPG) and the San Antonio Spurs (17-16) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW. The Nuggets are 7.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 233.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|233.5
|-310
|+250
Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nuggets win (78.9%)
Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are 14-17-1 against the spread this season.
- The Spurs are 18-15-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 22 times out of 33 chances.
- Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 51.5% of the time (17 out of 33 games with a set point total).
- Denver sports a better record against the spread at home (7-8-0) than it does in road games (7-9-1).
- In home games, the Nuggets exceed the total 66.7% of the time (10 of 15 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 70.6% of games (12 of 17).
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (10-9-0). On the road, it is .571 (8-6-0).
- Spurs games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (nine times out of 19) than on the road (eight of 14) this year.
Nuggets Leaders
- Jokic is averaging 30.7 points, 9.7 assists and 13 rebounds.
- Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 6.5 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.
- Jamal Murray averages 19.8 points, 4.1 boards and 6.2 assists.
- Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.5 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.
- Christian Braun is averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists.
Spurs Leaders
- Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points, 10 boards and 3.9 assists for the Spurs.
- The Spurs receive 9.4 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 4.3 boards and 8.3 assists.
- The Spurs are getting 12.1 points, 4.7 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.
- Per game, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 12.1 points, 5.1 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Stephon Castle averages 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is draining 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 26.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.