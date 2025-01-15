Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SCHN and ALT

The Houston Rockets (26-12) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (24-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 as 1.5-point favorites. The Nuggets have also won four games in a row. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1.5 231.5 -120 +102

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (52.5%)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have compiled a 22-15-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 19-19-1 this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 20 times out of 39 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 61.5% of the time (24 out of 39 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 20 games when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 18 games on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 20 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

Denver has performed better against the spread on the road (10-9-1) than at home (9-10-0) this season.

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (12 times out of 19) than away (12 of 20) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor.

Jalen Green averages 21 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Fred VanVleet averages 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 12.6 points, 7.7 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets 30.6 points, 13.2 boards and 9.9 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

The Nuggets get 18.7 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 6.6 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Nuggets get 13.1 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5.2 boards and 6.7 assists.

The Nuggets are receiving 19.8 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists per game from Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Christian Braun.

