Nuggets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Nuggets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KUSA, and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (46-31) are 6-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (47-31) on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on ALT, KUSA, and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6 238.5 -235 +194

Nuggets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (65.4%)

Nuggets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have registered a 35-42-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 77 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 46 times out of 77 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 77 opportunities (53.2%).

In home games, Denver owns a worse record against the spread (17-22-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-20-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 25 times in 39 opportunities this season (64.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 39 opportunities (53.8%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (19-18-1). On the road, it is .410 (16-22-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.3%, 21 of 38) than away (51.3%, 20 of 39).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 boards and 10.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.3 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers are getting 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Pacers get 9.2 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

