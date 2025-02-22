Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Denver Nuggets (37-19) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (33-21) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Ball Arena as 7-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 240.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7 240.5 -250 +205

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (71.7%)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 29-26-1 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have played 54 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 35 times out of 54 chances this season.

The Lakers have hit the over 50% of the time this year (27 of 54 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (16-12-0) than it has in road affairs (13-14-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 19 times in 28 opportunities this season (67.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 16 times in 28 opportunities (57.1%).

This season, Los Angeles is 16-10-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-13-2 ATS (.464).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (13 of 26) and away (14 of 28) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.7 boards and 10.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 3.9 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He is also draining 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Per game, Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luka Doncic averages 26.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game.

Rui Hachimura averages 13.3 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He is draining 50.6% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Lakers are getting 9.1 points, 3 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.

