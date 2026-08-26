MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Roki Sasaki Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Michael McGreevy Over 16.5 Outs Recorded (-138)

Connor Prielipp Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Dodgers vs. Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

Roki Sasaki - Strikeouts Roki Sasaki Over Aug 26 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite a tough road matchup at the Atlanta Braves, Roki Sasaki can reach five punchouts tonight.

Sasaki has taken a step forward this season after a disappointing 2025. He’s missing a lot of bats, generating an elite 13.4% swinging-strike rate.

The thing that usually holds him back in the K department is his struggles to get deeper into games. That hasn’t been as big of an issue lately, though, as Sasaki has thrown at least 90 pitches in five of his past six starts. That’s led to more strikeouts, with the righty going over 4.5 Ks in six of his last seven outings.

Atlanta is a good offense. However, they have the 12th-highest strikeout rate (23.0%) over the last 30 days, and I think the market is underrating Sasaki a tad.

Orioles vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

Michael McGreevy Outs Recorded Michael McGreevy Over 16.5 Aug 26 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Michael McGreevy is a low-strikeout hurler who thrives via ground balls. That is the type of guy who can work deep into games as long as most of those grounders find gloves.

McGreevy has a meager 16.4% K rate in his career along with a 46.9% ground-ball rate. The leash is pretty long, too, as he’s gone at least 90 pitches in four consecutive outings, including two appearances of 102 pitches. He’s gone over 16.5 outs in two of his last three starts, falling one out short in the lone exception.

The Baltimore Orioles are right around the league average (17th) in wOBA over the last 30 days, and I think McGreevy can go over his outs recorded prop tonight.

Twins vs. Athletics, 9:06 p.m. ET

Connor Prielipp - Strikeouts Connor Prielipp Under Aug 27 1:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wrapping it up with one more pitcher prop, I’m backing Connor Prielipp to go under 5.5 strikeouts tonight.

A short-handed A’s offense isn’t a super tough matchup on paper as the Athletics are just 22nd in wOBA (.306) over the last 30 days. The venue will be a challenge, though, as Sutter Health Park is as good of a stadium for offense as there is outside of Coors.

Going on the road has been a chore for Prielipp as is. He’s giving up a .379 wOBA on the road, compared to a .301 wOBA at home. His K rate at home is 22.3%, a decent drop from his home strikeout rate of 26.8%.

Also, Prielipp isn’t a big swing-and-miss guy anyway. He’s the owner of a 9.9% swinging-strike rate on the season and has completed six frames just once over his previous six starts.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.