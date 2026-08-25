NRFI Today: 3 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Tuesday, August 25

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Brewers at Mets NRFI

Rangers at White Sox NRFI

Guardians at Angels NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks and MLB props for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

Kyle Harrison vs. Zac Thornton (7:10 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 25 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This matchup features one of Tuesday's strongest pitching combinations.

Harrison has been outstanding for the Milwaukee Brewers, producing a 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 98 1/3 innings. He has also struck out 30.3% of opposing hitters while maintaining an impressive 23.9% strikeout-minus-walk rate.

Thornton hasn't accumulated as many innings, but he's been effective when given the ball. The New York Mets‘ left-hander enters Tuesday with a 3.04 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 50 1/3 innings.

Neither offense presents an especially intimidating matchup against the handedness it will see in the first inning, either. New York ranks in the middle of the league in wOBA against lefties, while Milwaukee is also outside the top tier against southpaws.

With both starters carrying ERAs around 3.00, I like the chances of a scoreless opening frame.

Jacob deGrom vs. Anthony Kay (7:40 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 25 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

DeGrom enters Tuesday with a 3.77 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 126 2/3 innings, but his underlying strikeout numbers are considerably more impressive. He has struck out 30.3% of the hitters he's faced while posting a 24.1% strikeout-minus-walk rate.

The Chicago White Sox have also struck out 23.7% of the time against right-handed pitching, the fifth-highest clip, giving deGrom a good chance to work through the top of the order without much hassle.

Kay is the weaker half of this pitching matchup, but he's still put together a solid season with a 3.96 ERA across 127 1/3 innings. The Texas Rangers present a difficult matchup against left-handed pitching, but deGrom's dominance gives the NRFI enough upside in my eyes.

Gavin Williams vs. Walbert Ureña (9:38 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 26 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite NRFI matchup of the day.

Williams has taken another step forward this season, entering Tuesday with a 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and an excellent 32.4% strikeout rate across 154 2/3 innings. His strikeout-minus-walk rate sits at 24.6%, and he's been even more dominant recently, posting an eye-popping 41.7% strikeout rate over his past eight starts.

The matchup helps, too. The Los Angeles Angels have struck out 25.1% of the time against right-handed pitching, the second-highest rate in baseball, while ranking near the bottom of MLB in wOBA against righties.

Ureña gives us a strong arm on the other side. He owns a 2.80 ERA through 112 2/3 innings and has limited damage well enough to make the Cleveland Guardians‘ top of the order a manageable assignment.

With two quality starters and Williams in dominant form, this is an excellent NRFI play even at these odds.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.