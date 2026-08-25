New Casino Games Spotlight: Fruit Merge Megapots

Launch yourself into a galactic mashup of fruit and luck with Fruit Merge Megapots. Big Time Gaming's Fruit Merge Megapots is a 4096 ways to win, 6-reel online casino real money slot. The game has a Hold and Spin feature that combines megapots and fruits.

You can bet 0.2 to 10 in this game. The default RTP in this real money slot is 96.17%. Fruit Merge Megapots is a high volatility slot. Due to this, large wins are rare but worth more.

You might win 90,335x your bet on this explosive slot. Scatters, Hold and Spin, and Megapots are some of the features that can enhance the action. Just read on to find out how to play Fruit Merge Megapots at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Fruit Merge Megapots

Played on a 6-reel layout, Fruit Merge Megapots offers 4096 chances to win. Launch the game, hit the stake icon's left and right arrow buttons to choose your bet. Your stake might range from 0.2 to 10. Press the play button to spin at your stake. The outcome of a round will be shown when the reels finish spinning.

You can use the autoplay feature if you enjoy automatic spins. Press the autoplay button to enable 5-100 auto rounds. The autoplay function lets you set spins, loss, and win limits. Autoplay stops immediately when your restrictions are reached.

You land a win when symbols match left-to-right. 9, 10, J, Q, K, and A are the low-paying symbols. 6 of a kind pays 0.4x to 0.6x the bet. Purple, blue, red, and green gemstones are the high-paying symbols. A winning line with 6 of these symbols pays 1x to 10x the bet. For each successful combination, the highest win is paid out. All the winning combinations are combined.

Fruit Merge Megapots Slot Visuals and Sounds

The design of Fruit Merge Megapots is bright and clean, drawing heavily from arcade elements. The background is nearly dark, which makes for a striking contrast. Glittering over the screen are tiny golden stars. This gives the game a lively, high-energy appearance. A glowing golden frame surrounds the playing area, adding depth around the colorful symbols. Colorful gems and card symbols decorate the core grid.

Multiple tiers make up the Megapots display that sits above the reels. The various jackpot tiers are represented by the purple, red, and blue parts. Fruit symbols appear within the progress displays above. This reinforces the game's vibrant visual style and fruit theme. The right side contains simple controls inside glossy buttons.

The design is colorful and rich. Its glowing effects deliver a casino-like atmosphere. The sound design is simple, matching the action unfolding on the reels. On the black background, all interface elements and symbols stand out.

Special Features of Fruit Merge Megapots

This Big Time Gaming slot is jam-packed with exciting features. Fruit Merge Megapots has these special features:

Wild

Only reels 2-6 can have the wild symbol. Aside from the bonus and scatter, the wild can stand in for every symbol.

Scatter

Three scatters anywhere on the reels award 12 bonus spins. There’s an additional three for each additional scatter.

Megapots

Above the reels, you can see the Mini, Midi, and Mega Megapots. The prizes in them are completely at random and change with each spin. Only when playing Hold and Spin can you win a megapot.

Mini Megapots can range in value from 500x to 1000x the stake. Values from 4,548x to 8,888x the stake are possible in Midi Megapots. Any value between 20,888x and 88,888x is possible for a Mega Megapot.

Hold and Spin

In the Hold and Spin feature, you can have 3 respins. Each symbol position transforms into its own reel. They can all lead to the discovery of extra bonus symbols. A prize amount is shown by each bonus symbol.

The number of respins is reset to 3 whenever a new bonus symbol appears. When three fruits of the same kind merge, you enter the next tier. Megapots Coins are the last tier and aren't compatible with any future mergers. Three identical Megapots coins award the corresponding Megapots prize that appears on the screen.

Bonus Symbols

Megapots Coins and fruits can show up as bonus symbols. You can activate the Hold and Spin feature with at least 6 bonus symbols in any position. For the first six bonus symbols, a display beneath the reels glows. Only after the Hold and Spin feature ends will you receive bonus symbol prizes.

Bonus Buy

To feel the merging fruit's full force immediately, activate the bonus game. Bonus Buy's RTP is 96.19%. Enter the Bonus Buy menu by pressing the Bonus Buy icon.

For 85x the bonus spins stake, you can purchase 12 bonus spins. For 35x the bonus spins stake, you can purchase a Hold and Spin bonus. The price will be removed from your balance.

Is Fruit Merge Megapots a Good Slot?

Fruit Merge Megapots is a cosmic spin on the traditional fruit slot machine. The space and fruity theme gives it character without overpowering the gameplay. The unique merging system is the main attraction of the Fruit Merge Megapots slot. During Hold and Spin, players aren't just accumulating values. They are building symbols in an effort to make them more valuable.

Every respin is exciting because of the Hold and Spin feature. After each set of symbols, the round begins with three respins. Add additional layers using mini, midi, or mega megapots. As you spin the wheel, their displayed values will change.

With a maximum win of 90,335x, the game's features offer a lot of possible payouts. Players who like high-volatility slots will like this game’s mechanics. Give Fruit Merge Megapots a spin at FanDuel Casino to stand a chance at winning high rewards.

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