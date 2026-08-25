FanDuel Predicts Promo Offer: Get Up to $100 in Bonus When You Trade $1 Daily for 5 Days

FanDuel Predicts is offering a promo. Get in on the action!

After making your first trade, keep trading for the next four days to earn a $20 Predicts Bonus daily. That's up to $100 in bonus rewards just for trading on any of our FanDuel Predicts offerings.

FanDuel Predicts Promo

How to Participate

Download the app. Create an account and complete your account verification. Make your first real money trade of $1 or more and earn $20 in Predicts bonus per day. The five-day inclusive promotional period begins on the day of your first real money trade (activation date). Maximum Bonus $100. Receive your Bonus within 72 hrs. Bonus is issued as non-withdrawable Predicts Bonus and expires 24 hours after receiving.

Sign up for FanDuel Predicts today!

FanDuel Predicts is the app of FanDuel Prediction Markets, a joint venture between FanDuel Group and CME Group. The contracts offered on FanDuel Predicts are listed by CME Group derivatives exchanges and regulated by the CFTC. Accounts are opened with FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). You should read carefully the terms of the agreement and related risk disclosures. The CFTC and NFA have rules and regulations for offering contracts and the protection of customers.

All derivatives contracts are offered and accounts are carried by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+. Trading is risky, always Trade Responsibly. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700. Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Read the Risk Disclosures for more information about the risks associated with trading.

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