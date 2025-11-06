Notre Dame vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Navy Midshipmen.

Notre Dame vs Navy Odds & Spread

Notre Dame: (-4000) | Navy: (+1500) Spread: Notre Dame: -26.5 (-106) | Navy: +26.5 (-114)

Notre Dame vs Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Notre Dame has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites this year.

Notre Dame has played eight games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Navy has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Of eight Navy games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Notre Dame vs Navy Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (89.7%)

Notre Dame vs Navy Point Spread

Notre Dame is a 26.5-point favorite against Navy. Notre Dame is -106 to cover the spread, and Navy is -114.

Notre Dame vs Navy Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Notre Dame-Navy on Nov. 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 37.4 21 19.9 23 56.6 8 Navy 34.8 36 24.0 48 55.3 8

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

