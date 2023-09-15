Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish facing the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (N/A) | Central Michigan: (N/A)

Notre Dame: (N/A) | Central Michigan: (N/A) Spread: Notre Dame: -34.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +34.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -34.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +34.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered the spread in every game this season.

Notre Dame has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 34.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Notre Dame's three games have gone over the point total.

Central Michigan is winless against the spread this season.

Central Michigan has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (98%)

Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Point Spread

Central Michigan is an underdog by 34.5 points against Notre Dame. Central Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -110.

Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Notre Dame-Central Michigan matchup on September 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

The Fighting Irish had an average implied point total of 30.7 last season, which is 12.3 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (43).

Last season, Notre Dame put up more than 43 points in four games.

The Chippewas' average implied point total last season (34.4 points) is 25.4 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (9 points).

