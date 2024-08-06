2024 Notre Dame Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are the 18th-ranked team in the country right now, are 1-1 so far in 2024. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Notre Dame 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Texas A&M Aug. 31 W 23-13 Aggies (-2.5) 46.5 2 Northern Illinois Sept. 7 L 16-14 Fighting Irish (-27.5) 45.5 3 @ Purdue Sept. 14 - Fighting Irish (-11.5) 45.5 4 Miami (OH) Sept. 21 - - - 5 Louisville Sept. 28 - Fighting Irish (-9.5) 48.5 7 Stanford Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Georgia Tech Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Notre Dame Last Game

The Fighting Irish get ready for their next game after a 16-14 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies in their most recent game. In that game against the Huskies, Riley Leonard had 163 yards on 20-of-32 passing (62.5%) for the Irish, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 16 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Jeremiyah Love totaled 79 rushing yards on 11 carries (7.2 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He also had two catches for 10 yards. Beaux Collins grabbed five balls for 45 yards (averaging 9.0 per catch) against the Huskies.

Notre Dame Betting Insights

The Fighting Irish have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

