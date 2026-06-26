Norway vs France Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Norway vs France Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel ⚽ ⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · TODAY 3PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM · FOX · GROUP I MD3 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Norway vs France · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · ❌ Saliba OUT · O/U 3.5 Norway vs France: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks Mbappe -110 · Haaland +150 ⬆️ · Mateta +135 · Thuram +145 · Dembele +175 · Olise +195 · Doue/Barcola +220 · Sorloth +330 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ⚠️ Confirm lineups before scorer bets Norway ML +360 Draw +400 · O/U 3.5 · Over +125 ❌ Saliba OUT · ❌ Ryerson OUT · Golden Boot: Messi 5 · Mbappe/Haaland 4 France ML -175 ⚡ ❌ SALIBA OUT → HAALAND UPGRADED TO PRIMARY PLAY · MBAPPE -110 CBS/FOX CONFIRMED · NORWAY MUST WIN = WIDE OPEN GAME · GOLDEN BOOT: MESSI 5 · MBAPPE 4 · HAALAND 4 · O/U 3.5 OVER +125 The richest scorer board at the 2026 World Cup group stage. Both Mbappe and Haaland on 4 goals, both chasing Messi (5). Norway MUST WIN — attacking from minute one. Saliba being out upgrades Haaland significantly. Covers: "Multiple attacking pieces capable of finding the net on both sides." Confirm lineups ~2:15PM ET before placing scorer bets. How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer Market Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point during 90 minutes + stoppage time. With O/U 3.5 and both teams scoring freely (combined 13 goals in 4 matches), this is one of the richest scorer boards of the tournament. Key: ❌ Saliba OUT = Konate starts (less Haaland-familiar). ❌ Ryerson OUT = Pedersen starts (less effective vs Mbappe pace). Norway MUST WIN = full aggressive intent from kickoff. ⚠️ Confirm official XIs ~2:15PM ET before placing scorer bets. 🏆 Top Picks — Primary Recommendations ⭐ PRIMARY · CBS/FOX CONFIRMED · -110 · 16 WC GOALS 16 APPS · BRACE BOTH WC 2026 GAMES · FGS 4 STRAIGHT WC · $10→$19.09 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé Anytime -110 $10→$19.09 CBS/FOX confirmed at -110. 16 goals in 16 World Cup appearances — every single game. Brace vs Senegal, brace vs Iraq. Opened scoring in both WC 2026 games. FGS in 4 straight WC games including qualifiers. Norway gave up 17 shots and 6 SoT to Senegal. Ryerson being out (→ Pedersen) means Norway's best defensive RB is gone — Mbappe's left channel is exposed. Covers: "Mbappe is the obvious anytime pick — leading scoring charts with four goals showing no signs of slowing down." Golden Boot race drives aggression all 90 minutes. $10→$19.09. Mbappe -110. CBS/FOX primary. 16 WC goals in 16 apps. FGS 4 straight WC. $10→$19.09. 💎 PRIMARY · CBS +150 ⬆️ UPGRADED · SALIBA OUT → KONATE · NORWAY MUST WIN · 4 WC GOALS · $10→$25 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland Anytime ⬆️ UPGRADED +150 $10→$25 CBS confirmed at +150. Saliba's absence is the decisive upgrade — SI: "Konaté has regularly wrestled with Haaland in the Premier League but whether he can in the absence of Saliba is another matter." Haaland scored twice in every WC game. Norway MUST WIN = attacks aggressively from minute one. SportsBettingDime: "Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer at +150 equivalent is a rarity I simply cannot ignore." $10→$25. Haaland +150 ⬆️ UPGRADED. CBS primary. Saliba out. Norway must win. 4 WC goals. $10→$25. 📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel 🇫🇷 France Scorers — Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed ⭐ Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid · ST · 4 WC goals · brace both WC 2026 games · FGS 4 straight · Golden Boot race (4 goals) -110 $10→$19.09 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace · FW sub · aerial power · bench option · value if he plays 60+ mins +135 $10→$23.50 Marcus Thuram Inter Milan · FW · missed training (check fitness) · strong bench/sub play if fit +145 $10→$24.50 💎 Ousmane Dembélé PSG · RW starter · scored vs Iraq · 4 shots 3 chances vs Iraq · Ballon d'Or · Covers "strong value" · RotoWire explicit pick +175 $10→$27.50 💎 Michael Olise Bayern · CAM starter · 3 WC assists · 19 Bundesliga assists season · Covers: "favorite value beyond two superstars" · shoots from positions too +195 $10→$29.50 Désiré Doué PSG · LW (projected starter) · direct, box-crashing · Covers: "live to attack tired legs, crash the box" +220 $10→$32 Bradley Barcola PSG · LW (may start or sub) · scored vs Senegal MD1 · check starting status +220 $10→$32 Rayan Cherki Man City · sub · exceptional talent · likely 60+ mins if France lead +240 $10→$34 🎯 Ibrahima Konate (CB dart) Liverpool · CB starter (replaces Saliba) · known set-piece threat · +1200 · $2-3 ultra-longshot on corners +1200 $10→$130 🇳🇴 Norway Scorers — Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed 💎 Erling Haaland ⬆️ UPGRADED Man City · ST · 4 WC goals (brace vs Iraq, brace vs Senegal) · 59 goals 52 Norway caps · 0.27 xG/shot leads ALL WC players · Saliba OUT = Konate less Haaland-familiar · penalty taker +150 $10→$25 Jørgen Strand Larsen Getafe · FW sub · potential Haaland substitute if Norway are winning · sub play only · $10→$37 +270 $10→$37 Alexander Sørloth Atletico Madrid · LW starter · physical · benefits from Haaland pulling defenders · scored in qualifying +330 $10→$43 🎯 Antonio Nusa Dortmund · RW starter · explosive pace · Covers: "Norway sleeper — doesn't need huge chance volume, just needs Norway to break once or twice" +490 $10→$59 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal · CAM · primarily creator (9 assists recent 10) · more likely to assist than score · +750 +750 $10→$85 📋 Scorer Picks Ranked · All FanDuel ⭐ #1 — Mbappe -110 (CBS/FOX confirmed · 16 WC goals · brace both games · FGS 4 straight · $10→$19.09) -110 💎 #2 — Haaland +150 ⬆️ (Saliba out · Konate less familiar · Norway must win · 4 WC goals · $10→$25) +150 💎 #3 — Dembele +175 (scored vs Iraq · Ballon d'Or · Covers explicit value · $10→$27.50) +175 💎 #4 — Olise +195 (3 WC assists · 19 Bundesliga assists · Covers "favorite value beyond superstars" · $10→$29.50) +195 🎯 #5 — Nusa +490 (Norway sleeper · Dortmund pace · Covers explicit · Norway attacks · $10→$59) +490 FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway vs France · 3PM ET TODAY · Gillette Stadium · FOX Bet Anytime Goalscorers on FanDuel Mbappe -110 · Haaland +150 ⬆️ · Dembele +175 · Olise +195 · Nusa +490 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Mbappe -110 CBS/FOX confirmed · Haaland +150 CBS confirmed · Dembele +175 / Olise +195 / Doue +220 / Barcola +220 / Sorloth +330 / Nusa +490 Gambling911 FD board confirmed · ❌ Saliba OUT (Stéphan confirmed) · ❌ Ryerson OUT · ⚠️ Confirm official XIs ~2:15PM ET · France -175 / Norway +360 / O/U 3.5 Over +125 · Must be 21+

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