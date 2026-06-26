Norway vs France Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ⚠️ Confirm lineups before scorer bets
Norway ML
+360
Draw +400 · O/U 3.5 · Over +125
❌ Saliba OUT · ❌ Ryerson OUT · Golden Boot: Messi 5 · Mbappe/Haaland 4
France ML
-175
⚡ ❌ SALIBA OUT → HAALAND UPGRADED TO PRIMARY PLAY · MBAPPE -110 CBS/FOX CONFIRMED · NORWAY MUST WIN = WIDE OPEN GAME · GOLDEN BOOT: MESSI 5 · MBAPPE 4 · HAALAND 4 · O/U 3.5 OVER +125
The richest scorer board at the 2026 World Cup group stage. Both Mbappe and Haaland on 4 goals, both chasing Messi (5). Norway MUST WIN — attacking from minute one. Saliba being out upgrades Haaland significantly. Covers: "Multiple attacking pieces capable of finding the net on both sides." Confirm lineups ~2:15PM ET before placing scorer bets.
How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer Market
Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point during 90 minutes + stoppage time. With O/U 3.5 and both teams scoring freely (combined 13 goals in 4 matches), this is one of the richest scorer boards of the tournament. Key: ❌ Saliba OUT = Konate starts (less Haaland-familiar). ❌ Ryerson OUT = Pedersen starts (less effective vs Mbappe pace). Norway MUST WIN = full aggressive intent from kickoff. ⚠️ Confirm official XIs ~2:15PM ET before placing scorer bets.
CBS/FOX confirmed at -110. 16 goals in 16 World Cup appearances — every single game. Brace vs Senegal, brace vs Iraq. Opened scoring in both WC 2026 games. FGS in 4 straight WC games including qualifiers. Norway gave up 17 shots and 6 SoT to Senegal. Ryerson being out (→ Pedersen) means Norway's best defensive RB is gone — Mbappe's left channel is exposed. Covers: "Mbappe is the obvious anytime pick — leading scoring charts with four goals showing no signs of slowing down." Golden Boot race drives aggression all 90 minutes. $10→$19.09.
💎 PRIMARY · CBS +150 ⬆️ UPGRADED · SALIBA OUT → KONATE · NORWAY MUST WIN · 4 WC GOALS · $10→$25
🇳🇴 Erling Haaland Anytime ⬆️ UPGRADED
+150
$10→$25
CBS confirmed at +150. Saliba's absence is the decisive upgrade — SI: "Konaté has regularly wrestled with Haaland in the Premier League but whether he can in the absence of Saliba is another matter." Haaland scored twice in every WC game. Norway MUST WIN = attacks aggressively from minute one. SportsBettingDime: "Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer at +150 equivalent is a rarity I simply cannot ignore." $10→$25.
Haaland +150 ⬆️ UPGRADED. CBS primary. Saliba out. Norway must win. 4 WC goals. $10→$25.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
🇫🇷 France Scorers — Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed
⭐ Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid · ST · 4 WC goals · brace both WC 2026 games · FGS 4 straight · Golden Boot race (4 goals)
-110
$10→$19.09
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace · FW sub · aerial power · bench option · value if he plays 60+ mins
+135
$10→$23.50
Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan · FW · missed training (check fitness) · strong bench/sub play if fit
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.