Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-200) | Tulsa: (+164)

Northern Illinois: (-200) | Tulsa: (+164) Spread: Northern Illinois: -3.5 (-115) | Tulsa: +3.5 (-105)

Northern Illinois: -3.5 (-115) | Tulsa: +3.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Northern Illinois hasn won once against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of three Northern Illinois games have gone over the point total this year.

Tulsa has posted one win against the spread this season.

Tulsa has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Tulsa has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (51.1%)

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Point Spread

Northern Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite against Tulsa. Northern Illinois is -115 to cover the spread, and Tulsa is -105.

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Over/Under

Northern Illinois versus Tulsa on September 23 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Moneyline

Northern Illinois is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a +164 underdog.

Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Northern Illinois 16.3 124 24.3 73 50.8 0 3 Tulsa 23 98 38.7 118 59.2 1 3

