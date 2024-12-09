Northern Illinois vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2024

In college football action on Monday, the Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Northern Illinois vs Fresno State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-142) | Fresno State: (+118)

Northern Illinois: -2.5 (-122) | Fresno State: +2.5 (100)

Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northern Illinois vs Fresno State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 4-7-0 this year.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Northern Illinois has one win ATS (1-6) this season.

This season, five of Northern Illinois' 11 games have go over the point total.

Fresno State has covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Fresno State has two wins ATS (2-2).

There have been four Fresno State games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Northern Illinois vs Fresno State Point Spread

Northern Illinois is a 2.5-point favorite against Fresno State. Northern Illinois is -122 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is +100.

Northern Illinois vs Fresno State Over/Under

A combined point total of 40.5 has been set for Northern Illinois-Fresno State on Dec. 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Northern Illinois vs Fresno State Moneyline

The Northern Illinois vs Fresno State moneyline has Northern Illinois as a -142 favorite, while Fresno State is a +118 underdog.

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northern Illinois 24.3 97 18.4 13 44.8 12 Fresno State 26.6 78 24.6 63 49.5 12

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

