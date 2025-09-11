North Texas vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The North Texas Mean Green are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Washington State Cougars.

North Texas vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-210) | Washington State: (+172)

North Texas: (-210) | Washington State: (+172) Spread: North Texas: -6.5 (-105) | Washington State: +6.5 (-115)

North Texas: -6.5 (-105) | Washington State: +6.5 (-115) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs Washington State Betting Trends

North Texas hasn won once against the spread this season.

North Texas owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of two North Texas games have hit the over this season.

Washington State has one win against the spread this year.

One of Washington State's two games has hit the over.

North Texas vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mean Green win (55.4%)

North Texas vs Washington State Point Spread

North Texas is favored by 6.5 points over Washington State. North Texas is -105 to cover the spread, with Washington State being -115.

North Texas vs Washington State Over/Under

An over/under of 58.5 has been set for North Texas-Washington State on Sept. 13, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

North Texas vs Washington State Moneyline

North Texas is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Washington State is a +172 underdog.

North Texas vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 42.0 32 15.0 48 60.0 2 Washington State 24.5 88 11.5 32 48.5 2

North Texas vs. Washington State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Stadium: DATCU Stadium

