FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The North Texas Mean Green, who are currently unranked, are 2-3 on the season. For additional details on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

North Texas 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1CalSeptember 2L 58-21Golden Bears (-5.5)53.5
2@ Florida InternationalSeptember 9L 46-39Mean Green (-11.5)51.5
3@ Louisiana TechSeptember 16W 40-37Bulldogs (-4.5)67.5
5Abilene ChristianSeptember 30W 45-31--
6@ NavyOctober 7L 27-24Midshipmen (-6.5)60.5
7TempleOctober 14-Mean Green (-6.5)68.5
8@ TulaneOctober 21---
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

North Texas Last Game

The Mean Green matched up with the Navy Midshipmen in their most recent game, losing 27-24. Chandler Rogers had 267 yards on 22-of-32 passing (68.8%) for the Mean Green in that matchup against the Midshipmen, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added 15 carries for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the ground game, Ayo Adeyi took 14 carries for 125 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Jay Maclin accumulated six catches for 76 yards (12.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Midshipmen.

North Texas Betting Insights

  • North Texas has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Mean Green have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Find more in-depth analysis about North Texas on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the North Texas Mean Green on FanDuel today!