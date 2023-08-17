2023 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The North Texas Mean Green, who are currently unranked, are 2-3 on the season. For additional details on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

North Texas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Cal September 2 L 58-21 Golden Bears (-5.5) 53.5 2 @ Florida International September 9 L 46-39 Mean Green (-11.5) 51.5 3 @ Louisiana Tech September 16 W 40-37 Bulldogs (-4.5) 67.5 5 Abilene Christian September 30 W 45-31 - - 6 @ Navy October 7 L 27-24 Midshipmen (-6.5) 60.5 7 Temple October 14 - Mean Green (-6.5) 68.5 8 @ Tulane October 21 - - - View Full Table

North Texas Last Game

The Mean Green matched up with the Navy Midshipmen in their most recent game, losing 27-24. Chandler Rogers had 267 yards on 22-of-32 passing (68.8%) for the Mean Green in that matchup against the Midshipmen, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added 15 carries for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the ground game, Ayo Adeyi took 14 carries for 125 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Jay Maclin accumulated six catches for 76 yards (12.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Midshipmen.

North Texas Betting Insights

North Texas has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

