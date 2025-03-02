North Florida vs Austin Peay Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 8 seed North Florida Ospreys (15-16, 8-10 ASUN) play the No. 7 seed Austin Peay Governors (13-18, 8-10 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament Sunday at Flowers Hall, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Florida vs. Austin Peay Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Arena: Flowers Hall

North Florida vs. Austin Peay Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Florida win (61.8%)

Before you bet on Sunday's North Florida-Austin Peay spread (North Florida -2.5) or total (157.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

North Florida vs. Austin Peay: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Florida has covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Austin Peay has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

North Florida (5-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (45.5%) than Austin Peay (8-10) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (44.4%).

Against the spread, the Ospreys have fared worse at home, covering four times in 12 home games, and nine times in 17 road games.

The Governors have performed better against the spread at home (6-5-0) than on the road (6-10-0) this year.

North Florida has seven wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Austin Peay has beaten the spread 10 times in 18 ASUN games.

North Florida vs. Austin Peay: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Florida has won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Ospreys have been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

Austin Peay has put together a 7-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Governors are 5-12 (winning only 29.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

North Florida has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Florida vs. Austin Peay Head-to-Head Comparison

North Florida has been outscored by 1.3 points per game (scoring 83.3 per game to rank 14th in college basketball while giving up 84.6 per outing to rank 363rd in college basketball) and has a -40 scoring differential overall.

Jasai Miles ranks 229th in the nation with a team-high 15.4 points per game.

Austin Peay's -105 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per outing (262nd in college basketball).

LJ Thomas' team-leading 14.1 points per game rank him 364th in college basketball.

The Ospreys are 138th in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 fewer than the 37.2 their opponents average.

Josh Harris is 164th in college basketball action with seven rebounds per game to lead the Ospreys.

The Governors record 29.6 rebounds per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 34 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.4 boards per game.

Sai Witt tops the team with six rebounds per game (317th in college basketball).

North Florida's 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 108th in college basketball, and the 100.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 338th in college basketball.

The Governors rank 237th in college basketball with 93.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 311th defensively with 98.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

