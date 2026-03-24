NL MVP Odds for 2026: Shohei Ohtani Is the Clear Favorite

The MLB season starts this week.

Heading into the campaign, let's dive into the National League MVP odds for 2026.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB MVP Betting: NL MVP Odds

Full MLB MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League MVP 2026 National League MVP 2026 Shohei Ohtani -140 Juan Soto +700 Ronald Acuna Jr. +1100 Fernando Tatis Jr. +1900 Francisco Lindor +2200 Corbin Carroll +2500 Ketel Marte +2500 Mookie Betts +3000 Elly De La Cruz +3000 Kyle Schwarber +3000 Bryce Harper +3500 Paul Skenes +3500 Kyle Tucker +3500 Manny Machado +4000 Rafael Devers +4500 Freddie Freeman +4500 Jackson Chourio +5000 Austin Riley +5000 William Contreras +5000 James Wood +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.