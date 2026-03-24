NL Cy Young Odds for 2026: Paul Skenes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Among the Favorites

The MLB season starts this week.

Heading into the campaign, let's dive into the National League Cy Young odds for 2026.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: National League

Full MLB Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Cy Young 2026 National League Cy Young 2026 Paul Skenes +240 Yoshinobu Yamamoto +500 Cristopher Sanchez +650 Chris Sale +900 Logan Webb +1800 Zack Wheeler +1800 Shohei Ohtani +2200 Freddy Peralta +2200 Jesus Luzardo +3000 Jacob Misiorowski +3000 Brandon Woodruff +3000 Blake Snell +3000 Eury Perez +3000 Chase Burns +3000 Nick Pivetta +3500 Michael King +3500 Tyler Glasnow +4000 Edward Cabrera +5000 Nick Lodolo +5000 Shota Imanaga +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.