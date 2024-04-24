NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Wednesday 4/24/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

With the series tied 1-1, both the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to get the offense going and come away with the win.

Some good back-and-forth action over the first two games should set us up for one of the best series of the first round. While the goals will likely be few and far between, we can turn to shot props for a bit more stability.

Jake DeBrusk has been solid in the first two games of the series with four points and five shots on goal while seeing time on the second forward line and the second power-play unit. DeBrusk has shown good consistency against the Maple Leafs this season with 6 points and 10 shots on goal in four games during the regular season.

The Maple Leafs have taken 134 total shot attempts over the first two games, while the Bruins are at only 105 total shot attempts. Boston could step things up in terms of offensive pressure, and DeBrusk should play a part in that.

The Los Angeles Kings got blasted 7-4 by the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 and need to turn things around quickly.

We all know the Oilers have a great offense, and if they are going to be scoring goals at this rate, the Kings need to find a way to match them.

In Game 1, Adrian Kempe was solid with a goal, an assist, and five shots on goal. While the goals and assists are a bit variable, the shots are what we're after.

In the last 10 games of the regular season, Kempe had at least three shots on goal five times while seeing time on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. The Kings need to try and even up the series, so I'll look to a consistent option with Kempe.

