NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Tuesday 4/23/24

NHL Prop Bets

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to even up the series against their cross-state rivals, the Florida Panthers.

Being down 0-1 in a series is never how any team wants to start the playoffs and Tampa Bay will look right the ship tonight.

In Game 1, we saw a lack of offensive pressure from the Lightning with only 19 shots on goal in the entire game. That needs to change in a hurry if they want a chance in this series against the Panthers.

The opening game also saw Nikita Kucherov end with only one shot on goal but had four missed shots. To put things bluntly, if Kucherov can't get shots on goal and ramp up the offensive pressure, this is going to be a quick series in favor of the Panthers.

Kucherov ended the regular season as the Art Ross Trophy winner, where he led the league with 144 points in 81 games, with an average of 3.7 shots on goal per game. His time on the first forward line and the first power-play unit need to be maximized to give the Lightning a shot.

After a blown Game 1, the Nashville Predators will look to win Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The first two periods of Game 1 was a strong showing for the Predators but the third period rolled around and it ended with the Canucks coming away with the win.

The Canucks announced they will be without their starting goalie, Thatcher Demko, giving the Predators a chance to bounce back.

This leads me to Luke Evangelista, who had a very strong end to the regular season. In the final 20 games of the regular season, he had at least two shots on goal 17 times and at least three shots nine times.

Evangelista carried that into the playoffs where he racked up five shots on goal in Game 1. This production has bumped him up in the lineup to now being on the second forward line and the first power-play unit. He has an expanding role and a high level of consistency for this prop.

