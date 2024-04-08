NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Monday 4/8/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

With a high level of consistency, Jack Eichel is always a good option for shot props.

Over his last 10 games, Eichel has a staggering 55 shots on goal, putting him among the league leaders in that time. This is good to see for the Vegas Golden Knights, who are fighting for every point they can get to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Eichel skates on the first forward line and the first power-play unit for Vegas, putting him in a spot to be the team's primary shot-taker. That's what he's done all season versus the Vancouver Canucks, with 19 shots on goal in three games.

Eichel and the Golden Knights should look to continue that level of offensive pressure, in what should be a strong back-and-forth game environment.

Another close game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs should offer plenty of excitement tonight.

Even with the Penguins surging toward the playoffs, they aren't playing perfect hockey. Over the last two weeks, they've allowed 65.67 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the eighth-worst in the league.

They've managed to crank up their offense, but their defense is still lacking a bit overall. This leads me to William Nylander, who comes in with 33 shots on goal over his last 10 games.

He is currently skating on the third forward line where his two linemates have 15 and 10 shots on goal over the last two games. Nylander has more than double the shots compared to the other players, showing he is that line's primary shooter.

Add in the fact he is still on the first power-play unit and the chances will be there for Nylander to do his thing and rack up some shots.

