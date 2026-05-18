NBA Best Bets Today: Spurs at Thunder Game 1 Preview & Picks for Monday 5/18/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Spurs +6.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA player props for today as well as the best NBA Same Game Parlay?

NBA Predictions, Picks and Best Bets for Today

Spurs at Thunder -- Spurs +6.5

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs May 19 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Game Analysis

Step 1: The Regular Season Series Rewrites the Market

The single most important context for Monday's betting decision is the head-to-head regular season record between these two teams. The Spurs won the season series 4-1, including the first three meetings of the campaign:

Dec. 13 — Spurs 111, Thunder 109 (OKC was an 11.5-point favorite)

Dec. 23 — Spurs 130, Thunder 110 (OKC was a 6.5-point favorite)

Dec. 25 — Spurs 117, Thunder 102 (OKC was a 9.5-point favorite)

Jan. 13 — Thunder 119, Spurs 98 (OKC was an 8.5-point favorite)

Feb. 4 — Spurs 116, Thunder 106 (San Antonio was a 9.5-point favorite)

Step 2: Oklahoma City's Dominance Is Real — And So Is the Injury News

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.1 points and 7.1 assists in the playoffs on 63.1% true shooting. Chet Holmgren is at 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds, while Ajay Mitchell has been one of the biggest breakout players in the postseason at 18.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. This Thunder team is historically elite. Their playoff offensive rating of 124.3 is one of the most dominant offensive performance figures in recent postseason history. They swept Phoenix in four games and swept the Lakers in four games — and the Lakers had LeBron James trying everything in his power to slow them down.

The injury news heading into Game 1 is the critical variable. San Antonio guard De'Aaron Fox (right ankle soreness) and center Luke Kornet (left foot soreness) are both uncertain for Game 1, creating new variables for a Spurs team that otherwise controlled the matchup this season. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams is expected to be available for Monday night's opener.

Williams' return changes the matchup meaningfully. With him adding 16-20 points and secondary creation, the Spurs' defensive coverage becomes far more complex. The Spurs could rely on Victor Wembanyama to anchor the paint against Holmgren and SGA while Fox and Castle guarded the perimeter — but Williams in the lineup forces San Antonio into impossible switching decisions they could manage without him.

Step 3: Victor Wembanyama Is the Series Equalizer

Wembanyama enters Game 1 averaging 20.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, and 2.4 assists in 10 playoff games, shooting 53.8% from the field. The Spurs are scoring 118.3 points per 100 possessions and allowing 96.4 with him on the floor. Without him, those numbers fall to 112.2 on offense and 105.1 allowed. That is a 14.8-point swing.

In five regular-season games against OKC, Wembanyama averaged 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks in just 25.1 minutes — shooting 52.4% from the field and an absurd 62.5% from three-point range (5-of-8). Wemby didn't even start all of the games as he was working his way back from injury in a few of the matchups.

Oklahoma City does not have a true answer for Wembanyama at the rim. Holmgren is their closest equivalent in terms of length, but Wembanyama's combination of rim protection, perimeter range, and shot-creation exceeds what Chet can do on the other end. The Spurs' number one defensive ranking in the playoffs — a 99.7 Defensive Rating — is built almost entirely on what Wembanyama changes about opponents' paint approaches.

Step 4: The Spread

The Thunder were favored by 8.5 or more points in each of their first eight playoff games, winning all of those and covering the spread in five of them. Now, they're just 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 against Wembanyama and the Spurs. The market has already tightened significantly from their first-round and second-round lines. This reflects genuine respect for San Antonio's ability to compete — and the Spurs have absolutely earned that respect after winning four of five regular-season meetings versus OKC.

The combination of the Spurs' ATS dominance against OKC, the compressed spread relative to early-round games, and the Fox/Kornet injury uncertainty all converge on one play: taking the points with San Antonio. The Spurs do not need to win this game outright to deliver a cover — they need to keep it within 7 points, which they have done in four of five regular-season meetings even when significantly outmatched in pace of play.

Best Bet -- San Antonio Spurs +6.5

The Spurs won the season series 4-1. They boast the postseason's top-ranked defense at a 99.7 Defensive Rating. Wembanyama's rim protection fundamentally changes OKC's ability to generate easy looks at the basket. Oklahoma City wins this game at home — that is the likely outcome. But 6.5 points is a large number against a team with Wembanyama controlling the paint and a defensive infrastructure capable of slowing even the Thunder's historically elite offense. The Spurs do not need to win. They need to keep it close. I think they will.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.