NHL Betting Guide: Friday 10/13/23

It's time for some Friday action in the NHL with a small two-game slate.

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season long. It's a long 82-game season, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Arizona Coyotes at New Jersey Devils

Devils -1.5 (-100)

The New Jersey Devils will complete their back-to-back homestand tonight to kick off the season, taking on the Arizona Coyotes.

Any form of a back-to-back is tough, especially when teams are just trying to get their legs under them. The Devils were able to take down the Detroit Red Wings in their opening tilt 4-3. They'll now face the Coyotes, a similar up-and-coming team that is beginning their 2023-24 campaign.

The Coyotes were one of hockey's worst teams a season ago. Arizona had a 48.78 Corsi For (Total Shot Attempts Created) per 60 minutes, the second worst in the league behind the Chicago Blackhawks. As a result, they averaged just 2.34 goals per 60 minutes. There's some hope for improvements offensively, as No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft Logan Cooley will make his debut. However, that likely won't be enough to completely shift Arizona in one game.

The domination New Jersey shows at even strength gives us the legs to back their side of the spread here. The Devils have the talent to improve on what were top 10 numbers -- 63.84 Corsi For per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations and 2.93 goals for per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations.

At plus money at home against what is expected to be a below-average Coyotes team, it's hard to pick against the Devils in this one, even on the back-to-back. The way they looked in the opening game against a better team signals they could be off to a fast start.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

Under 6.5 Goals (-110)

The playoffs without either of the Pittsburgh Penguins or Washington Capitals was something unimaginable in this generation of the NHL, but that's exactly what we saw last year. Both teams are trying to get back there, and taking down one another is part of the journey.

The Capitals will kick off their season tonight, while the Penguins are looking to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks in their season opener on Tuesday night. Due to being the season's first week, what we've seen so far from the Penguins, and how this rivalry can play out, we're rolling with the under on 6.5 goals in what should be a close one.

Both teams were quite similar last year when it came to scoring. The Penguins finished the season with 2.57 goals per 60 minutes on five-on-five situations while the Capitals finished with a 2.60. The same can be said defensively, with the Penguins finishing at 2.63 goals against per 60 minutes on five-on-five situations and the Capitals ending up just a bit higher at 2.74.

In the one-game sample size that we have from the opener, the Penguins ended up around the same, landing at 2.64 in their loss to the Blackhawks. It's just one game, but it's worth mentioning how similar the number is to last year.

We only have so many matchups between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin left, with both in the latter stages of their careers. Given how each team is built, however, this isn't likely to be the high-scoring affair that this rivalry has seen on countless occasions. We're taking the under with these two teams trying to figure things out early on.

