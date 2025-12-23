Raiders vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Raiders vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (56.8%)
Raiders vs Giants Point Spread
The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Raiders are -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Raiders vs Giants Over/Under
Raiders versus Giants on Dec. 28 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Raiders vs Giants Moneyline
The Raiders vs Giants moneyline has the Raiders as a -120 favorite, while the Giants are a +102 underdog on the road.
Raiders vs Giants Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-9-0 this year.
- As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- The Raiders have played 15 games this season and seven of them have hit the over.
- The Giants have seven wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.
- New York has an ATS record of 7-7 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
- The Giants have seen nine of their 15 games go over the point total.
Check out even more in-depth Raiders vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.
Raiders vs Giants Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LV: (-120) | NYG: (+102)
- Spread: LV: -1.5 (-105) | NYG: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!