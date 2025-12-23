Raiders vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (56.8%)

Raiders vs Giants Point Spread

The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Raiders are -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Raiders vs Giants Over/Under

Raiders versus Giants on Dec. 28 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Raiders vs Giants Moneyline

The Raiders vs Giants moneyline has the Raiders as a -120 favorite, while the Giants are a +102 underdog on the road.

Raiders vs Giants Betting Trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-9-0 this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

The Raiders have played 15 games this season and seven of them have hit the over.

The Giants have seven wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

New York has an ATS record of 7-7 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

The Giants have seen nine of their 15 games go over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Raiders vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.

Raiders vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LV: (-120) | NYG: (+102)

LV: (-120) | NYG: (+102) Spread: LV: -1.5 (-105) | NYG: +1.5 (-115)

LV: -1.5 (-105) | NYG: +1.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!