5 Biggest Winners in Dynasty Fantasy Football Following the NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, which means we can now factor in landing spots when evaluating the incoming rookies in dynasty fantasy football formats. At the same time, players around the NFL have seen their stock in dynasty leagues improve due to the prospects their respective teams added -- or didn't add -- throughout the draft.

With the results of this year's draft still fresh on our mind, let's take a look at the biggest winners in dynasty fantasy football.

Dynasty Stock Up After the 2025 NFL Draft

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

There weren't any cameras following Caleb Williams around during the 2025 NFL Draft, but if there were, we would have seen the second-year quarterback smiling ear to ear after seeing the Chicago Bears strengthen their offense even more. Following a free agency period where the Bears traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while signing Drew Dalman, Chicago used their first three selections of this year's draft on offensive players.

Upon taking Colston Loveland in the first round and Luther Burden III in the second round of the draft, the Bears now have a pass-catching group that also features D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. Chicago then proceeded to use their second second-round pick on offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, further bolstering their offensive front after Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024.

Williams' stock was already growing due to the Bears hiring Ben Johnson as their next head coach this offseason, but the organization has made a concerted effort to put their young signal-caller in a stellar spot ahead of his sophomore campaign. Even amid a shaky rookie season last year, Williams still had four weeks where he was a top-five quarterback in fantasy football, and his long-term outlook is undoubtedly trending upward given the roster moves the Bears have made via free agency and the draft.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Another quarterback that has seen his stock skyrocket due to a coaching change and improved roster is Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the hiring of Liam Coen at head coach and James Gladstone at general manager, the Jaguars took a major swing early in the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up to the No. 2 pick to select Travis Hunter.

Many considered Hunter the best receiver prospect and the best cornerback prospect in this year's draft class, so Jacksonville addressed two needs by taking the two-way star. Even though Hunter figures to get playing time on both sides of the ball, we should expect him to be a major boost to the passing attack, forming an electric receiver duo alongside Brian Thomas Jr., who was the overall WR4 in half-PPR formats as a rookie last season.

Despite Lawrence recovering from shoulder surgery, nothing suggests that he won't be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season, and playing in a revamped offense under Coen should work wonders for the 25-year-old quarterback. Baker Mayfield produced career-best marks in passing yards (4,500), passing touchdowns (41), and rushing yards (378) en route to finishing as the QB3 in fantasy points per game in Coen's system a season ago, and I still believe Lawrence has plenty of potential moving forward.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

From Week 9 to Week 17 of the 2024 campaign when Chase Brown became the full-time starting back for the Cincinnati Bengals, he was the RB5 in fantasy points per game and RB6 overall in half-PPR leagues. During the eight-game span mentioned in the previous sentence, Brown received the seventh-most rushing attempts (151) and forced the eighth-most missed tackles (31), via PFF, proving that he was capable of handling a massive workload in Cincy's dynamic offense.

Along with Brown's impressive production on the ground, he became a go-to option for Joe Burrow down the stretch, totaling 38 receptions, 299 receiving yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns in the final eight weeks. There was a chance the Bengals could add some competition to their backfield this offseason, but the team elected not to make any notable moves during free agency or the draft.

After only bringing back Samaje Perine (who will turn 30 years old during the 2025 season) in free agency, Cincinnati didn't use a draft pick on a running back until the seventh round, selecting Tahj Brooks out of Texas Tech. Considering that this year's running back class was regarded as a deep and talented group, not taking a running back with high draft capital shows how confident the Bengals are in Brown.

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

For the second straight season, the Buffalo Bills seem content with taking a committee approach instead of making a splash move at the wide receiver position -- at least for the time being. Along with signing Khalil Shakir to a contract extension, the Bills signed Josh Palmer in free agency, inking him to a 3-year, $29 million deal with $18 million in guarantees.

And after Buffalo used six of their first seven picks on defensive players, the only wideout the Bills added in this year's draft was Kaden Prather in the seventh round. Given the moves that Buffalo has made thus far at receiver, Keon Coleman has a chance to earn an expanded role in a Josh Allen-led offense ahead of his second year with the team.

Before suffering a wrist injury in Week 9 versus the Miami Dolphins, Coleman led the Bills in yards per reception (18.9) and air yards target share (24.7%), along with posting the second-most yards per route run (2.28) of Buffalo's wideouts across the first eight weeks of the season, per NextGenStats. While the Bills could still address the receiver room between now and the start of the upcoming campaign, Coleman's stock has climbed a bit more after the franchise didn't use notable draft capital on a wide receiver.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

Injuries and other factors led to Rashod Bateman producing quiet results in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, but the Baltimore Ravens still chose to sign him to an extension before the 2024 season kicked off. With Bateman appearing in a career-high 17 games last season, the former first-round pick tallied career-bests in receiving yards (756) and receiving touchdowns (9).

As a result of Bateman getting a chance to earn a prominent role in a Lamar Jackson-led aerial attack, Bateman concluded the 2024 campaign as the overall WR34 in half-PPR formats. Additionally, among wideouts with 50-plus targets a season ago, Bateman tallied the fifth-most yards per reception (16.8) and sixth-highest average depth of target (15.2 yards), so I still don't believe we've seen the best of Bateman yet, as his role in the other areas of the field could improve.

Besides the Ravens only signing a soon-to-be 33-year-old DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, they didn't use a draft pick on a wideout until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting LaJohntay Wester out of Colorado. Although the Ravens are more of a run-oriented offense, Bateman has an opportunity to take another step forward next season.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.