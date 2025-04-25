Did the Bears Get It Right Taking Colston Loveland Over Tyler Warren?

Due to an offseason shoulder surgery, Colston Loveland did not participate in the NFL Combine, seemingly sealing the deal that Tyler Warren would be the first tight end drafted, and the betting market reflected that heading into Thursday night. But things didn't play out that way as Loveland was the first TE taken, coming off the board 10th overall to the Chicago Bears.

As our Colston Loveland NFL Draft Profile points out, the Michigan product is a top-end TE talent. Overall, what should we expect from Loveland?

Colston Loveland NFL Draft Profile

Playing for a run-heavy offense at Michigan, Loveland didn't put up gaudy receiving numbers in college. For example, his single-season career-high was 649 receiving yards in 2023 when he was playing alongside J.J. McCarthy. That dipped in 2024 to 582 receiving yards as he played in only 10 games.

However, that didn't overshadow some of his clear strengths as a receiver, including impressive quickness, reliable hands, and a well-versed route tree. There are some questions about Loveland's ability to be an every down, in-line tight end -- more so than there are with Warren -- as he could have some limitations as a blocker. But that obviously didn't deter Chicago from making Loveland the TE1.

Loveland has exciting upside in the receiving game, and he has a knack for producing big plays. After recording 12.5 yards per catch over three seasons in college, Loveland could make serious noise as a rookie.

Loveland's Rookie Year Outlook

As we all know, fit matters a lot. Well, Loveland landed with a Bears squad that has a cutting-edge offensive mind at head coach and the 2024 No. 1 pick at QB, so there are worse places to end up.

It's likely safe to assume that Ben Johnson -- who helped Sam LaPorta explode as a rookie -- will play to Loveland's strengths. Loveland should be a nice long-term fit alongside Caleb Williams, and if he gets consistent work in the receiving game, the upside is there for him to be an impact fantasy TE.

With that said, it may take some time. Rookie TEs don't often have huge seasons -- don't tell Brock Bowers that -- and Chicago boasts D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze in addition to Cole Kmet at TE, meaning there will be a lot of mouths to feed in the Windy City.

While his NFL Offense Rookie of the Year odds are +3000, Loveland's receiving prowess gives him excellent upside for his career, making him a very appealing target in dynasty leagues.

