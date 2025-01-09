NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Picks and Predictions for Commanders at Buccaneers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Commanders at Buccaneers Betting Picks

The Commanders have a palatable 23.75-point implied team total in a game showing Wild Card Weekend's highest over/under (50.5). Considering Washington averaged the fifth-most first-half points per game (14.0) during the regular season, it's easy to get behind them going over 10.5 points in the first 30 minutes.

Washington wasn't just one of the highest-scoring first half teams in the league; they were one of the most efficient, too. The Commanders were top 10 in success rate and Net Expected Points (NEP; numberFire's EPA metric) per play during the first half of games this season. They ranked fourth in first-half touchdowns and 11th in first-half first downs.

Much of that production came via Jayden Daniels' legs; he led all quarterbacks in first half rushing NEP. The Bucs weren't especially susceptible to scrambling quarterbacks this season, but they did give up 86 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns to Daniels when these two teams met in Week 1 .

Granted, Tampa held Washington to 7 first-half points in that one. But it was Daniels' first NFL game, and the Bucs went on to have a dreadful first-half defense. Tampa Bay finished the year ranked bottom 10 in NEP per play allowed during the first half of games, and they surrendered the third-most first-half points per game (14.0).

Washington's defense, meanwhile, has been better in the opening half throughout the season. In the first half, the Commanders gave up the fourth-fewest NEP per play and third-fewest points per game. That could come in handy if it gives their offense extra possessions early in the game.

As such, this is a nice spot to back some early scoring for the Commanders in what's looking like the best offensive environment of Wild Card Weekend.

The over for this Commanders-Bucs game has already generated buzz as one of Wild Card Weekend's best bets, and I generally back that sentiment. Both sides were top five in points per game during the regular season, leading to favorable scoring trends. Tampa was 12-5 toward the over while Washington was 11-6.

This game also is expected to be the fastest-paced game of Wild Card Weekend, thanks in no small part to the Commanders' ranking second league-wide in adjusted pace.

Even so, I'm wary to back the over on such a high total (50.5). But I do like both offenses to have success on Sunday night, so we can instead consider both teams to combine for over 5.5 total touchdowns.

Tampa Bay and Washington were fourth and sixth, respectively, in total touchdowns this season. They were both top three in red zone scoring attempts per game, and each side scored touchdowns on more than 63% of red zone trips -- top-six marks league-wide.

But neither defense was especially apt at stopping opposing touchdowns. The Bucs were just 17th in schedule-adjusted defense while the Commanders were down at 25th. They were both outside the top 10 in touchdowns allowed per game and opponent red zone touchdown rate.

We saw them combine for seven touchdowns in their Week 1 matchup, and both offenses have only gotten better as the season has gone on. With such a high total on tap, I'm happy to attack this game from a different perspective, banking on Washington and Tampa Bay to combine for at least six TDs.

