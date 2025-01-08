NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Picks and Predictions for Broncos at Bills

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Broncos at Bills Wild Card Round Betting Picks

Outside of it being around 30-degree weather at Orchard Park on Sunday (according to RotoGrinders' Kevin Roth), winds shouldn't be much of a factor for two offenses that are rolling entering the postseason.

While the Broncos lost two of their final three games in the regular season, they've managed to score 24-plus points in each of their final seven games, averaging 32.6 points per game during that span.

On the other hand, the Josh Allen-led Bills are third in schedule-adjusted pass offense and second in schedule-adjusted rushing offense. This has led to Buffalo producing the second-most points per game (30.9) in the NFL while they notched 30-plus points in 12 of their 17 games in the regular season.

When looking at the defensive side of the ball, there's no doubt the Broncos deploy a stout unit (ranking second in schedule-adjusted defense), but they've surrendered 30-plus points in three of their final four games -- which doesn't include their Week 18 matchup against the backups of the Kansas City Chiefs. As for the Bills, they've given up an average of 33 points per game in their five matchups versus current playoff teams this season.

Buffalo's defense has also been susceptible against the pass, sitting at 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense (compared to 5th in schedule-adjusted run defense), which certainly benefits rookie Bo Nix in his playoff debut. Along with the Broncos holding a formidable 10-7 record to the over, the Bills were involved in plenty of shootouts, finishing with a 12-5 record to the over.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Bills are an offense that tends to start games fast, scoring the sixth-most points per game in the first quarter (5.5). Additionally, while Buffalo is second in points per game, they lead the league in points per play (0.51).

Excluding the Week 18 contest where they rested starters for the majority of the game (Allen took one snap and then sat for the rest of the contest), the Bills have scored a touchdown on their first offensive drive in 8 of their 16 outings. Despite Buffalo turning 50% of their opening offensive drives through Week 17 into touchdowns, the +155 odds here suggest an implied probability of 39.2%.

Having Allen under center understandably led Buffalo to be more aggressive on fourth downs, as well, ranking ninth in fourth-down conversions per game (0.9) and second in fourth-down conversion rate (72.7%). So if the Bills face a fourth down when they first get the ball in this matchup, they've shown they aren't afraid to put the ball in Allen's hands to extend drives.

Upon diving deeper into the opening possessions for Buffalo, seven of the eight offensive touchdowns on the first drive were either a rushing score by Allen or James Cook. That's likely why the "Either Player - Anytime Touchdown Scorer" market has the combination of Allen or Cook to find the end zone first carrying the shortest odds (-430) by a decent margin.

