NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Wild Card Round

The NFL Playoffs Wild Card schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Buffalo Bills taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For analysis of all the big games in the NFL this weekend, read our betting odds preview below.

Panthers vs. Rams

The Carolina Panthers (8-9) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Rams (77.76% win probability)

Rams (77.76% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-10.5)

Los Angeles (-10.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

46.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bears vs. Packers

A playoff matchup pits the Chicago Bears (11-6) against the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) in the NFC Wild Card round on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.

Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Bears (54.40% win probability)

Bears (54.40% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-1.5)

Green Bay (-1.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Jaguars vs. Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) will try to win at home in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills (12-5) in the AFC Wild Card round on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium.

Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Jaguars (60.26% win probability)

Jaguars (60.26% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-1.5)

Buffalo (-1.5) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. 49ers

The NFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (65.69% win probability)

Eagles (65.69% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-4.5)

Philadelphia (-4.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Patriots vs. Chargers

A playoff matchup pits the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) against the New England Patriots (14-3) in the AFC Wild Card round on Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Patriots (71.89% win probability)

Patriots (71.89% win probability) Spread: New England (-3.5)

New England (-3.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: NBC/Peacock

Steelers vs. Texans

The AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) and Houston Texans (12-5) clash at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Steelers (55.56% win probability)

Steelers (55.56% win probability) Spread: Houston (-3)

Houston (-3) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

