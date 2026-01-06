FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Rams vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 10

Data Skrive

Rams vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 10

NFL action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Rams facing the Carolina Panthers.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rams vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rams win (77.8%)

Rams vs Panthers Point Spread

The Rams are 10.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Rams are -108 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -112 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Rams versus Panthers game on Jan. 10 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rams vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rams-Panthers, Los Angeles is the favorite at -621, and Carolina is +460 playing at home.

Rams vs Panthers Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 12-5-0 this season.
  • As a 10.5-point favorite or greater, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • There have been 10 Rams games (out of 17) that went over the total this year.
  • The Panthers are 10-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • Carolina has covered every time (2-0) as a 10.5-point or greater underdog this season.
  • The Panthers have played 17 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Rams vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Rams vs Panthers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LAR: (-621) | CAR: (+460)
  • Spread: LAR: -10.5 (-108) | CAR: +10.5 (-112)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

