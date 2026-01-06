Rams vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 10
NFL action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Rams facing the Carolina Panthers.
NFL odds
Rams vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rams win (77.8%)
Rams vs Panthers Point Spread
The Rams are 10.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Rams are -108 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -112 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.
Rams vs Panthers Over/Under
The over/under for the Rams versus Panthers game on Jan. 10 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Rams vs Panthers Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Rams-Panthers, Los Angeles is the favorite at -621, and Carolina is +460 playing at home.
Rams vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 12-5-0 this season.
- As a 10.5-point favorite or greater, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-1).
- There have been 10 Rams games (out of 17) that went over the total this year.
- The Panthers are 10-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Carolina has covered every time (2-0) as a 10.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- The Panthers have played 17 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.
