Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-20) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (22-12) on Friday, January 9, 2026 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and SCHN. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6.5 219.5 -250 +205

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (65.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 18 times over 34 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers are 21-17-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 18 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 38 chances.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 52.6% of the time this year (20 of 38 games with a set point total).

Houston owns a worse record against the spread at home (6-7-0) than it does on the road (12-9-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in six of 13 home matchups (46.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 21 games (57.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.611, 11-7-0 record) than on the road (.500, 10-10-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 18) than away (10 of 20) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 4.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Amen Thompson averages 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field.

Alperen Sengun averages 21.8 points, 9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 6.8 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 26.3 points, 7.2 boards and 7 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 21.5 points, 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers get 11.2 points per game from Donovan Clingan, plus 10.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Per game, Toumani Camara provides the Trail Blazers 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 20 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

