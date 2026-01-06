FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

Bills vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11

Data Skrive

Bills vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jaguars win (60.3%)

Bills vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Bills are -104 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Jaguars Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for Bills-Jaguars on Jan. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bills vs Jaguars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bills-Jaguars, Buffalo is the favorite at -112, and Jacksonville is -104 playing at home.

Bills vs Jaguars Betting Trends

  • Buffalo is 8-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bills are 6-9 as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • There have been nine Bills games (out of 17) that went over the total this season.
  • The Jaguars are 12-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Jacksonville is 5-4.
  • This year, 10 of the Jaguars' 17 games have gone over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Bills vs. Jaguars analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bills vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BUF: (-112) | JAX: (-104)
  • Spread: BUF: -1.5 (-104) | JAX: +1.5 (-118)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

