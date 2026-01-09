3 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Friday 1/9/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets

The Los Angeles Clippers-Brooklyn Nets matchup has the lowest total of the night. You can make a case it should be a bit lower.

Total Points Under Jan 10 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

These two teams are playing really good defense lately, especially the Nets. Across the past 10 games, Brooklyn sits second in defensive rating while the Clips are 12th.

On top of that, in the same 10-game span, the Nets are 28th in pace while LA is dead last. Brooklyn is also 23rd in offensive rating in that time. Last time out, the Nets played in an overtime game that finished with 207 total points.

There's no reason for the Clippers to change what they've been doing even though they're getting healthier. This recent style of play is working, with the Clippers winning seven of nine. Once left for dead, LA is inching back toward the play-in spots.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on.

Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets

Sans Nikola Jokic of late, the Denver Nuggets have still been a tough team to play against. Returning home after a long road trip, the Nuggets can get a win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Moneyline Denver Nuggets Jan 10 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite sitting only 18th in net rating over their last five games -- Denver has gone 3-2 in that span (all road games). Their last two games were wins at the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, with the Nugs winning in Philly without Jamal Murray.

Denver is getting healthier, with Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun returning to the fold, so even without their superstar center, the Nuggets should have enough in the tank to beat the Hawks.

Atlanta is a blah 19th in net rating over the last 10 games. The Hawks have won just once across their last six road games, and even with Jokic out, a road game in the Mile High City is a tough spot.

Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting back to playing 30-plus minutes, and he's putting up some monster stat-lines lately. He can have a huge night against the Los Angeles Lakers, particularly on the glass.

To Record 12+ Rebounds To Record 12+ Rebounds Giannis Antetokounmpo +144 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Lakers should have no answers for Giannis. LA is 23rd in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they're 18th in rebound rate in that time. I'm not sure who the Lakers can turn to in an effort to keep Giannis off the boards. It'll likely be some combo of Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and a 41-year-old LeBron James. Good luck.

This will be Antetokounmpo's seventh game back from injury. His minutes load has crept over 30 the last two games, so a fully unleashed Giannis should be coming soon. Even with a minutes restriction, Antetokounmpo has double-digit boards in four straight, including a 15-rebound night on New Year's Eve.

Giannis has always enjoyed playing on the big stage against the Lakers. For his career, he's averaging 28.0 points and 10.8 rebounds in 24 games against the Lakers. In two of his last three games in LA, he's had a 34-point, 14-board outing as well as a 38-point, 10-rebound game.

While I was tempted to write up Giannis over 41.5 points plus rebounds, I'm intrigued by the +144 odds on him to snag 12 boards against a Lakers team that just doesn't have the pieces to contain him.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use today for any wager on games taking place on January 9th, 2026. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.