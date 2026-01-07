Patriots vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11
The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Patriots vs Chargers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Patriots win (71.9%)
Prediction: Patriots win (71.9%)
Patriots vs Chargers Point Spread
The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Patriots vs Chargers Over/Under
A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Patriots-Chargers game on Jan. 11, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
Patriots vs Chargers Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Patriots vs. Chargers reveal New England as the favorite (-198) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+164) on the road.
Patriots vs Chargers Betting Trends
- New England's record against the spread is 12-5-0.
- The Patriots are 8-2 as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- The Patriots have seen 11 of their 17 games go over the point total.
- The Chargers' record against the spread is 8-8-1.
- Los Angeles has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This year, seven of the Chargers' 17 games have hit the over.
Patriots vs Chargers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: NE: (-198) | LAC: (+164)
- Spread: NE: -3.5 (-110) | LAC: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
