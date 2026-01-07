FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

Patriots vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Patriots vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Patriots win (71.9%)

Patriots vs Chargers Point Spread

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Chargers Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Patriots-Chargers game on Jan. 11, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Patriots vs Chargers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Patriots vs. Chargers reveal New England as the favorite (-198) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+164) on the road.

Patriots vs Chargers Betting Trends

  • New England's record against the spread is 12-5-0.
  • The Patriots are 8-2 as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • The Patriots have seen 11 of their 17 games go over the point total.
  • The Chargers' record against the spread is 8-8-1.
  • Los Angeles has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • This year, seven of the Chargers' 17 games have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Patriots vs. Chargers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Patriots vs Chargers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: NE: (-198) | LAC: (+164)
  • Spread: NE: -3.5 (-110) | LAC: +3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

