Patriots vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (71.9%)

Patriots vs Chargers Point Spread

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Chargers Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Patriots-Chargers game on Jan. 11, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Patriots vs Chargers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Patriots vs. Chargers reveal New England as the favorite (-198) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+164) on the road.

Patriots vs Chargers Betting Trends

New England's record against the spread is 12-5-0.

The Patriots are 8-2 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Patriots have seen 11 of their 17 games go over the point total.

The Chargers' record against the spread is 8-8-1.

Los Angeles has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

This year, seven of the Chargers' 17 games have hit the over.

Patriots vs Chargers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NE: (-198) | LAC: (+164)

NE: (-198) | LAC: (+164) Spread: NE: -3.5 (-110) | LAC: +3.5 (-110)

NE: -3.5 (-110) | LAC: +3.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

