Kings vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9
In NHL action on Friday, the Los Angeles Kings play the Winnipeg Jets.
Kings vs Jets Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (18-14-10) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-22-5)
- Date: Friday, January 9, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-138)
|Jets (+115)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Jets Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Kings win (57.2%)
Kings vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Kings. The Jets are -215 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +172.
Kings vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kings versus Jets matchup on Jan. 9 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Kings vs Jets Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +115 underdog at home.