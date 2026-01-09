Kings vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

In NHL action on Friday, the Los Angeles Kings play the Winnipeg Jets.

Kings vs Jets Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (18-14-10) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-22-5)

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-138) Jets (+115) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (57.2%)

Kings vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Kings. The Jets are -215 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +172.

Kings vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Jets matchup on Jan. 9 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Kings vs Jets Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +115 underdog at home.

