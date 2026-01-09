Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Lakers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA, FDSWI, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-12) are favored by 2.5 points against the Milwaukee Bucks (16-21) on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA, FDSWI, and NBA TV. The point total in the matchup is 231.5.

Lakers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 231.5 -146 +124

Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (60.9%)

Lakers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 19-15-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 17 wins against the spread in 37 games this season.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 37 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 40.5% of the time (15 out of 37 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread (8-7-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-8-0).

In terms of point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 13 times in 16 opportunities this season (81.2%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 19 opportunities (42.1%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (8-10-0). On the road, it is .474 (9-10-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (eight times out of 18) than away (seven of 19) this year.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.7 points, 8 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 boards and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Jake Laravia averages 9.7 points, 4.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3 boards.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Bucks get 29.5 points per game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, plus 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Per game, Myles Turner gives the Bucks 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (seventh in league).

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 13 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma provides the Bucks 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

