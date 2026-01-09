Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Peach Bowl

The second CFP semifinal matchup gives us an Indiana Hoosiers-Oregon Ducks rematch. IU won the first game, 30-20, at Oregon. In the Peach Bowl, Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite.

Which bets should interest you for this upcoming College Football Playoff matchup?

Oregon vs. Indiana Best Bets and Prediction

While it feels risky to bet against two quarterbacks who may go first and second in the upcoming NFL Draft, I think the under is the way to go.

By SP+, Indiana and Oregon rank second and third, respectively, in overall defense. Massey Ratings also has the Ducks and Hoosiers second and third -- just in the opposite order of SP+. No matter how you slice it, these are two of the best defenses in the nation.

Despite there being 50 total points when these two met earlier this campaign, defenses mostly ruled the day. Oregon mustered just 267 total yards while IU had 326. The final total was inflated by a Fernando Mendoza pick six, and the two kickers combined to go four for four on kicks of 40-plus yards -- not something you see in every college game.

Dante Moore is unquestionably playing better now than he was earlier this year, but scoring on this IU defense is a really tough task. Over their last two games, the Hoosiers have limited the Alabama Crimson Tide to three points and the Ohio State Buckeyes to 10 points. They've let up more than 15 points just twice all year, with the Ducks needing said defensive TD to be one of those two.

Don't sleep on the Oregon D, though, as the Ducks just blanked the Texas Tech Red Raiders last time out and have shown they can bottle up Mendoza, holding him to 6.1 adjusted yards per attempt in the regular-season matchup -- his fewest in any game this season.

Moore took six sacks in the first clash with the Hoosiers and finished with -27 rushing yards. IU has repeatedly shown it can generate pressure, getting five sacks against the Buckeyes and three versus the Tide.

With all that said, I'm willing to roll the dice on Moore to clear this low line of 3.5 rushing yards.

Moore has good wheels and can run -- he just doesn't do it often.

The Ducks' QB has four games of 35-plus rush yards, and he's usually run more in close games. In the Ducks' four games decided by 12 or fewer points, Moore had 46, 35 and 11 rushing yards in three of them -- with the loss against IU the only time he didn't clear 3.5 yards in a close game. He's capable of picking up chunk gains, too, when he tucks it.

Moore utilizing his running ability is an added wrinkle the Ducks can throw at this elite IU defense that they didn't utilize last time around. Although it's likely safe to assume IU gets a sack or two, I think Moore will run enough to finish with at least four rushing yards.

