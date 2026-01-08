Texans vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 12

The Houston Texans are among the NFL squads in action on Monday, versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Steelers win (55.6%)

Texans vs Steelers Point Spread

The Texans are 3-point favorites against the Steelers. The Texans are -110 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Texans vs Steelers Over/Under

A combined point total of 39.5 has been set for Texans-Steelers on Jan. 12, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Texans vs Steelers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texans-Steelers, Houston is the favorite at -174, and Pittsburgh is +146 playing at home.

Texans vs Steelers Betting Trends

Houston has covered the spread nine times in 17 games.

The Texans have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 3-point favorite or more this season.

There have been six Texans games (out of 17) that hit the over this season.

The Steelers' record against the spread is 9-8-0.

Pittsburgh's ATS record as 3-point underdogs or greater is 4-2.

This season, 10 of the Steelers' 17 games have gone over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Texans vs. Steelers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Texans vs Steelers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-174) | PIT: (+146)

HOU: (-174) | PIT: (+146) Spread: HOU: -3 (-110) | PIT: +3 (-110)

HOU: -3 (-110) | PIT: +3 (-110) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!